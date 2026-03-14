All eyes on Lakewood as PGT, LPGT kick off

That inaugural staging, however, came under difficult circumstances. Persistent rains softened the course, limited roll, and forced players to attack a layout that played longer and more demanding than its card suggested.

This time, the narrative shifts dramatically.

Set from 24 to 27 March at the onset of summer, Lakewood is expected to present a firmer, faster and potentially fiercer test. Sun-baked fairways should provide more run, opening up birdie opportunities and possibly matching — or even eclipsing — Ramos’ winning aggregate.

But the heat brings its own hazards: unpredictable bounces on hardened turf, exacting approach shots to receptive-yet-firm greens, and the premium on hydration and stamina over 72 grueling holes.

If last year was a test of patience in the rain, this edition could evolve into a battle of control and endurance under sweltering skies.

On the LPGT side, the 54-hole championship also returns to the scene of a dramatic finish. Chihiro Ikeda used the event as a springboard to snap a long title spell, outlasting former Junior PGT standout Tiffany Lee in sudden death. With summer conditions now in play, another unpredictable duel could be in the offing.

Before the Tour proper begins, focus shifts to the 72-hole PGT Qualifying School on 17 to 19 March at Splendido Taal Golf Club — where a record 124 hopefuls will wage a four-day shootout for just 30 coveted Tour cards for the new 10-leg circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The numbers alone tell the story — nearly five players for every available spot.

But beyond the math lies a compelling subplot — a collision of generations and geographies. Seasoned campaigners and former leg winners mix it up with young guns and a record 43 foreign challengers from Korea, Japan and the US.

Each PGT leg will stake at least P2 million — with purses reaching P3 million — underscoring ICTSI’s continued push to elevate the competitive standard of Philippine professional golf.

After Lakewood’s opener, the circuit will pause for the Junior PGT before resuming on 19 to 22 May at Caliraya Springs Golf Club.