Ramos braces for stern Lakewood test

“Lakewood is an important event — it’s where I had my first win. I’m grateful to be back and have the chance to defend my title,” said Ramos on the eve of the P3 million tournament, kicking off the 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour season.

“But I’m coming in with no expectations this week. I’ll treat it like any other tournament — just trying to get better each day.”

Ramos broke through in dramatic fashion during the event’s inaugural staging in late 2024, edging Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña in a gripping final-round duel. The victory earned him an Asian Tour card, allowing him to compete in higher-level tournaments and further refine his game.

“My first win really boosted my confidence. It opened doors to the Asian Tour, and I’ve been fortunate to play on bigger stages since,” Ramos said.

That growth makes Ramos one of the players to watch this week. But with a deeper and more competitive field, he expects a much tougher challenge.

Securing a second career title will require both consistency and composure. Leading the contenders are reigning Order of Merit champion Angelo Que and last season’s three-leg winner Keanu Jahns.