Political prisoner’s mom dies days after confirming his death

Human rights non-government organizations described his detention as a “forced disappearance.”

Earlier this month, on 7 May, prison officials finally revealed that her son had died on 24 July.

Navas visited her 51-year-old son’s grave and demanded his remains be exhumed for identification. After doing so, she held a small funeral in Caracas.

“May God give me strength,” Navas whispered through sobs at a religious ceremony held Friday, bidding farewell to her son.

That was her last public appearance.

Her close friend Edilda Zambrano recounted her difficult crusade as she demanded the truth directly from prisons and Venezuela’s institutions.

She was “a wonderful woman...a woman of courage, persistent at all times,” Zambrano said.