Venezuela's Maduro back in court after stunning US capture

The former leader, 63, and wife Cilia Flores have been held in a Brooklyn jail for almost three months since American commandos snatched the pair from their compound in Caracas in early January.

The stunning operation deposed the strongman who had led Venezuela since 2013 and has since forced the oil-rich country to largely bend to the will of US President Donald Trump.

Maduro has declared himself a "prisoner of war" and pleaded not guilty to the four counts he faces: "narco-terrorism" conspiracy; cocaine importation conspiracy; possession of machine guns and destructive devices; and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Wearing a gray prison uniform, glasses and a headset for translation, he jotted down notes throughout the hearing and occasionally spoke to his lawyer through an interpreter, an AFP journalist saw.

Maduro, who smiled as he entered the room, did not address the court during the proceedings, which focused on arguments over who will pay his and Flores's legal fees.

US sanctions prevent the Venezuelan government from footing the bill, and Maduro and Flores say they do not have sufficient personal funds to cover it themselves.

"I'm not going to dismiss the case," said Judge Alvin Hellerstein, seemingly rebuffing a request by Maduro's lawyer, though he did not issue a formal decision.

Hellerstein also did not immediately set the next court date.