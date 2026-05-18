P340K illegal drugs seized amid road accident

The suspects, traveling northbound on a Mio Soul motorcycle, sped off upon noticing the checkpoint ahead. They lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked tractor-head truck by the roadside.

Lt. Col. Melvin M. Florida Jr., chief of the Meycauayan City Police Station, identified the rider only as “Andy” and his passenger as “Kim.” Both are residents of Caloocan City. The impact threw both men from the motorcycle, causing injuries that required hospitalization.

While managing the crash scene, responding officers noticed the motorcycle’s top box had burst open, scattering numerous plastic sachets of suspected shabu across the road.