P340K illegal drugs seized amid road accident

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A routine police checkpoint led to a major drug haul early Sunday after two men attempting to evade inspection crashed their motorcycle into a parked truck, exposing P340,000 worth of suspected shabu.
The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. along McArthur Highway in Barangay Saluysoy, according to reports from the Bulacan Police Provincial Office.
The suspects, traveling northbound on a Mio Soul motorcycle, sped off upon noticing the checkpoint ahead. They lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked tractor-head truck by the roadside.
Lt. Col. Melvin M. Florida Jr., chief of the Meycauayan City Police Station, identified the rider only as “Andy” and his passenger as “Kim.” Both are residents of Caloocan City. The impact threw both men from the motorcycle, causing injuries that required hospitalization.
While managing the crash scene, responding officers noticed the motorcycle’s top box had burst open, scattering numerous plastic sachets of suspected shabu across the road.
Authorities recovered approximately 50 grams of the illegal substance. The motorcycle and the seized items were taken to the Meycauayan City Police Station for documentation, and the confiscated substances will undergo laboratory examination.
Col. Jay B. Baybayan, officer-in-charge of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said police forces remain relentless in their campaign against illegal drugs.
“Bulacan police will not stop in its drive against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality, as we fulfill our duty to protect every community and keep the public safe,” Baybayan said.