Motorcycle crash in Bulacan leads to P340,000 drug haul

Authorities said the pair immediately sped away in an attempt to escape but lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into a parked tractor-head truck along the roadside.

According to Meycauayan City police chief Lt. Col. Melvin Florida Jr., the rider identified only as “Andy,” 39, and his companion “Kim,” 28, both residents of Caloocan, were thrown off the motorcycle due to the impact and sustained injuries.

The two were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Responding officers later noticed that the motorcycle’s top box had opened during the crash, scattering several plastic sachets containing suspected shabu across the road.

Authorities recovered around 50 grams of suspected illegal drugs valued at ₱340,000 based on standard drug pricing.

The motorcycle and confiscated items were brought to the Meycauayan City Police Station for documentation and safekeeping, while the suspected drugs will undergo laboratory examination for confirmation.

Bulacan police officer-in-charge Jay Baybayan said police remain relentless in the campaign against illegal drugs and criminality across the province.

“Bulacan police will not stop in its drive against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality, as we fulfill our duty to protect every community and keep the public safe,” Baybayan said.