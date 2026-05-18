More than 150 kids receive legal, mental health aid

Oco stressed the importance of providing “holistic and child-centered support” that extends beyond the courtroom.

“Beyond legal assistance, we also value the mental well-being, education, and rehabilitation of children through our partnerships,” she said.

As part of the anniversary, the council signed a memorandum of understanding with the law librarians group to improve libraries and continuing education programs inside Bahay Pag-asa juvenile rehabilitation centers.

The council also signed a partnership pledge with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and the local government of Quezon City to guarantee year-round legal aid activities at the youth facility.

“At the heart of all these is the principle of restorative justice, which recognizes children not only based on their mistakes but on their capacity to change, grow, and succeed in life,” Oco said.

The event featured a testimonial from a former resident of the Molave Youth Home, identified only by the pseudonym Quiel, who now works as a manager at a fast-food company. He encouraged the youth to remain resilient despite their current confinement.

“Your life stories do not end here. In fact, this is only the beginning of the best chapter of your lives,” Quiel said. “You are like the molave tree — strong and resilient. No matter what storms come into your lives, you will remain standing and become even stronger.”

Under Republic Act 9344, the Philippine government mandates prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs for minors accused of crimes, emphasizing systemic reform over punitive incarceration.