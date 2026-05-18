JJWC marks 20th anniversary with legal aid, rehabilitation programs for CICL

More than 150 children in conflict with the law (CICL) from Molave Youth Home in Quezon City received legal assistance and mental health support on Monday as the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) marked the 20th anniversary of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA).

The program, held in partnership with the Quezon City government, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Quezon City Chapter, and the Philippine Group of Law Librarians (PGLL), focused on strengthening access to justice and rehabilitation programs for CICL through legal consultations, mental health sessions, and educational initiatives.

During the event, volunteer lawyers from PGLL and partner organizations conducted legal consultations for the youth of Molave Youth Home as part of the council’s continuing legal aid initiative.