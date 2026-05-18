JJWC marks 20th anniversary with legal aid, rehabilitation programs for CICL

More than 150 children in conflict with the law (CICL) from Molave Youth Home in Quezon City received legal assistance and mental health support on Monday as the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) marked the 20th anniversary of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA).
The program, held in partnership with the Quezon City government, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Quezon City Chapter, and the Philippine Group of Law Librarians (PGLL), focused on strengthening access to justice and rehabilitation programs for CICL through legal consultations, mental health sessions, and educational initiatives.
During the event, volunteer lawyers from PGLL and partner organizations conducted legal consultations for the youth of Molave Youth Home as part of the council’s continuing legal aid initiative.
JJWC Executive Director Atty. Tricia Claire Oco said the activity was not only a celebration of the law’s implementation but also a reaffirmation of the government’s responsibility toward vulnerable children.
“We gathered not only to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Republic Act 9344 and the JJWA, but also to strengthen our commitment to children, especially children at risk and children in conflict with the law,” Oco said.
She said the program highlighted “holistic and child-centered support” for CICL through legal assistance, orientation on the law, mental health services, and educational support programs.
“Beyond legal assistance, we also value the mental well-being, education, and rehabilitation of children through our partnerships,” she said.
Oco added that the signing of a memorandum of understanding between JJWC and PGLL seeks to improve libraries and continuing education programs in Bahay Pag-asa facilities.
She also said the pledge of partnership signed among JJWC, IBP, and the Quezon City local government aims to ensure the continuous conduct of legal aid activities for CICL throughout the year.
“At the heart of all these is the principle of restorative justice, which recognizes children not only based on their mistakes but on their capacity to change, grow, and succeed in life,” Oco said.
The event featured a testimonial from a former resident of Molave Youth Home, including alias 'Quiel', now a manager at a fastfood company, who encouraged the youth not to lose hope despite their circumstances.
“Your life stories do not end here. In fact, this is only the beginning of the best chapter of your lives,” Quiel said.
“You are like the molave tree — strong and resilient. No matter what storms come into your lives, you will remain standing and become even stronger,” he added.
Quiel urged the children to choose a better future and believe in their ability to succeed. “I believe that one day the names we hear from Molave Youth Home will be recognized not because of wrongdoing, but because of the success and goodness you have achieved. Hope is always in your hands,” he said.
Under Republic Act 9344, the government promotes prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs for children while ensuring the protection of their rights and community safety.