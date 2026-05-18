DSWD joins 20-year celebration of Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act

With the theme "Katarungan, Kalinga, at Kwento ng Pag-asa", the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joined the celebration to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA) on Monday at the Molave Youth Home in Payatas, Quezon City.
Led by DSWD Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Group (LIAG) Assistant Secretary Zabedin Azis, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) launched its legal assistance program for children in conflict with the law (CICL) in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) - Quezon City Chapter.
The attached agency also forged a partnership with the Philippine Group of Law Librarians, Inc. (PGLL) to establish and maintain library and information programs in Bahay Pag-Asa (BPA).
Present in the event were JJWC Executive Director Atty. Tricia Clare Oco, Atty. Noel Del Prado, City Government Department Head of Quezon City, PGLL President Bryan Boy Cortez, IBP - Quezon City Chapter Secretary Atty. Marie Cielo Ceñidoza, and Quezon City Social Services Development Department officer-in-charge Ma. Lorelei Salvador.
Other guests who joined the celebration were Yayoi Kimura, First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, and A Child Trust is Ours to Nurture (ACTION) Inc. Founder and President Hajime Yokota.