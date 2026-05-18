DSWD joins 20-year celebration of Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act

With the theme "Katarungan, Kalinga, at Kwento ng Pag-asa", the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joined the celebration to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA) on Monday at the Molave Youth Home in Payatas, Quezon City.

Led by DSWD Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Group (LIAG) Assistant Secretary Zabedin Azis, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) launched its legal assistance program for children in conflict with the law (CICL) in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) - Quezon City Chapter.