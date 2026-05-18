Karate sees rosy future as young talents emerge

The recently-concluded Karate One-Youth League at the Mall of Asia Arena showed the progress of the Filipino grassroots program in the sport.
Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim said the country’s 2-2-2 gold-silver-bronze haul is a testament to their hard work in developing the youth.
“Since I became the president of Karate Pilipinas, we have had a program. So we had sanctioned events, sanctioned tournaments,” Lim said.
“So, this is a very clear result of a good grassroots program. So, I'm very happy today because everything we worked hard for came out.”
Lim said the tournament is also part of their preparations for the first-ever Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games next year as they brace for tough competition.
“These winners are also the same players who will most probably compete in the next SEA Plus Youth Games in Manila in December 2027,” Lim said.
“This is our future. These guys are our future. That's why we really insisted on hosting the Youth League because we can see so many potentials in the youth.”
More than just exposing the athletes to elite competition, Lim said the hosting convinced the World Karate Federation to hold the tournament for a second time.
“I would say it was a very successful hosting because the president of the World Karate Federation, Antonio Espinosa himself, told me that we gave them more than what they're asking for,” Lim said.
“It means that we exceeded their expectations to the point that they wanted to do the official Asian leg of the Karate One-Youth League instead of having it in Fujairah. We are having it in Manila next year in February.”