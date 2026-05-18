Karate sees rosy future as young talents emerge

The recently-concluded Karate One-Youth League at the Mall of Asia Arena showed the progress of the Filipino grassroots program in the sport.

Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim said the country’s 2-2-2 gold-silver-bronze haul is a testament to their hard work in developing the youth.

“Since I became the president of Karate Pilipinas, we have had a program. So we had sanctioned events, sanctioned tournaments,” Lim said.