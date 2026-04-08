Ian Veneracion drops new EP as 'stephn'

Ian Veneracion opens a new creative chapter with the release of his debut EP, Searching for stephn, out today, 8 April, under the artist name “stephn” (lowercase without the “e”). By dropping the “e” and stepping away from the usual celebrity baggage, he introduces a stripped-down musical persona. An expansion of himself, not a permanent rebrand.
At an intimate press hangout at Dean & DeLuca in Quezon City, Veneracion explained that the name change is a way to get past the labels usually stuck to his public image.
“What can you expect from someone calling himself ‘stephn’? It removes expectations,” he shared.
“I’m hoping people listen with fresh ears. When you hear, ‘This is a song by this artist,’ you already form assumptions. But if you don’t recognize the name, you just listen. No celebrity bias—no ‘He’s an actor, what does he know about music?’ or ‘He’s already older.’ None of that. You just experience the music directly, without presuppositions.”
The four-track EP features “I Walk Alone,” “Searching for stephn,” “Tryin,” and “Lights On.” While the vibe is personal, Veneracion is quick to clarify that the tracks aren't autobiographical, describing the project instead as “play and creative work.”
His love for music started long before he ever stepped in front of a camera. “I also loved classical music like Tchaikovsky, and jazz like Chuck Mangione. I was around five or six years old,” he recalled. He also gave a nod to the legendary storytellers who shaped his sound: “I’ve been influenced by artists like Sting, The Police, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, and John Lennon.”
For him, the creative process is about being open to the world around him rather than overthinking the technicalities.
“So when I’m creating anything—paintings, drawings, music—it’s like I’m searching for it. I’m not making it. Parang kapag pumikit ka, ang dami mong nakikita. Pag tumahimik ka, ang daming nangyayari. So it’s like grabbing stuff from the ether. I don’t think ideas come from us. I think we’re receivers. I believe that. So whether I’m making a painting or a song, it’s not math, it’s not logic. It’s just listening.”
Searching for stephn is now available for streaming on Spotify and all major digital platforms under the artist name 'stephn.'