Ian Veneracion drops new EP as 'stephn'

Ian Veneracion opens a new creative chapter with the release of his debut EP, Searching for stephn, out today, 8 April, under the artist name “stephn” (lowercase without the “e”). By dropping the “e” and stepping away from the usual celebrity baggage, he introduces a stripped-down musical persona. An expansion of himself, not a permanent rebrand.

At an intimate press hangout at Dean & DeLuca in Quezon City, Veneracion explained that the name change is a way to get past the labels usually stuck to his public image.