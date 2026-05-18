Gilgeous-Alexander bags 2nd MVP plum

“It’s a long season, full of ups and downs, injuries, things like that. So those guys, just tying their boots up and going to war every night for me and with me — I wouldn’t have won 64 games without them.

“We have so much fun together. The NBA at times can seem like a business and a job, but these guys really make it seem just like fun, and what it was like when I played basketball at just a young age. I think that’s why myself and the rest of the guys have had success.”

Gilgeous-Alexander received 83 first-choice votes for MVP in the ballot of roughly 100 journalists and broadcasters who cover the NBA in North America, earning a final tally of 939 points.