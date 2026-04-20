Shai, Jokic, Wemby banner MVP derby

He led Oklahoma City to the Western Conference top seed and the best record in the league at 64-18.

Wembanyama, 22, has been the driving force of San Antonio's first run to the playoffs since 2019, averaging a career-high 25 points per game and a league-best 3.1 blocks.

Jokic averaged a triple-double and became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both rebounds and assists in the same season. He averaged 27.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game.

Wembanyama also headlines the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, with Oklahoma City center Chet Holmgren and Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons also on the ballot.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also up for Clutch Player of the Year. He scored 175 points in clutch time, defined as the final five minutes of regulation or overtime when the score is within five points.