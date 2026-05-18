Gabaldon bags Philta netfest title

The third-seeded Lagac shocked No. 2 France Vhiele Dilao, 6-1, 6-1, to secure the boys' U18 over title in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

In the boys' U14 division, No. 8 Tonacao stunned No. 3 Jan Caleb Villeno, 6-4, 6-2.

Other winners were No. 1 Krels Jan Gecosala over No. 6 Cristiano Calingasan, 6-2, 6-0, in the boys' U16 division and No. 1 Yuan Torrente over No. 2 Francis Jayvee Dimzon, 6-4, 6-2, in the boys' U12 division.