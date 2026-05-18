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Gabaldon bags Philta netfest title

SHANER Gabaldon (left) gets feted by Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza after winning the girls’ U14 event of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
SHANER Gabaldon (left) gets feted by Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza after winning the girls’ U14 event of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center. Photograph courtesy of Philta
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Second seed Shaner Gabaldon pulled off a 7-5, 7-6 (0) victory over top seed Ella Mhae Paglalunan in the Philta National Age Group Championships which concluded Monday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Miguel Ricardo Lagac III and Claudwin Seven Tonacao also scored upset wins in their respective final matches.

SHANER Gabaldon (left) gets feted by Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza after winning the girls’ U14 event of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Bugna sends Suarez packing, makes final

The third-seeded Lagac shocked No. 2 France Vhiele Dilao, 6-1, 6-1, to secure the boys' U18 over title in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

In the boys' U14 division, No. 8 Tonacao stunned No. 3 Jan Caleb Villeno, 6-4, 6-2.

Other winners were No. 1 Krels Jan Gecosala over No. 6 Cristiano Calingasan, 6-2, 6-0, in the boys' U16 division and No. 1 Yuan Torrente over No. 2 Francis Jayvee Dimzon, 6-4, 6-2, in the boys' U12 division.

SHANER Gabaldon (left) gets feted by Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza after winning the girls’ U14 event of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Bugna reaches Philta netfest QF

Meanwhile, national team mainstay Stefi Marithe Aludo outplayed No. 2 Jana Jelena Nicola Diaz, 7-5, 6-3, to capture the girls' U18 crown.

No. 1 Kathlyn Bugna bagged the girls' U16 title after beating No. 3 Ava Banson, 6-1, 6-2, while No. 2 CS Donnarose Olavides defeated No. 3 Mikaela Kate 

Philta National Age Group Championships
Shaner Gabaldon tennis upset
Philippine junior tennis stars
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