Gabaldon bags Philta netfest title

Second seed Shaner Gabaldon pulled off a 7-5, 7-6 (0) victory over top seed Ella Mhae Paglalunan in the Philta National Age Group Championships which concluded Monday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Miguel Ricardo Lagac III and Claudwin Seven Tonacao also scored upset wins in their respective final matches.
The third-seeded Lagac shocked No. 2 France Vhiele Dilao, 6-1, 6-1, to secure the boys' U18 over title in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.
In the boys' U14 division, No. 8 Tonacao stunned No. 3 Jan Caleb Villeno, 6-4, 6-2.
Other winners were No. 1 Krels Jan Gecosala over No. 6 Cristiano Calingasan, 6-2, 6-0, in the boys' U16 division and No. 1 Yuan Torrente over No. 2 Francis Jayvee Dimzon, 6-4, 6-2, in the boys' U12 division.
Meanwhile, national team mainstay Stefi Marithe Aludo outplayed No. 2 Jana Jelena Nicola Diaz, 7-5, 6-3, to capture the girls' U18 crown.
No. 1 Kathlyn Bugna bagged the girls' U16 title after beating No. 3 Ava Banson, 6-1, 6-2, while No. 2 CS Donnarose Olavides defeated No. 3 Mikaela Kate