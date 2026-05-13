Bugna reaches Philta netfest QF

Top seed Kathlyn Bugna of La Carlota, Negros Occidental advanced to the girls’ U16 quarterfinals following a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Barbie San Pablo in the in the Philta National Age Group Championships Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
The 14-year-old Batang Onay/RSB standout will face the winner between No. 8 Micaiah Katriel Cena and Siethe Caroline Aludo.
Bugna won three titles at the Bagong Pilipinas Age Group Championships in Manila last week as well as in Roxas City in Capiz last month.
Meanwhile, Jomar Maranga defeated Ben Hur Raneses III, 6-1, 7-6, and Lloyd Aedriel Carasco walked over Zaijian Guanez to reach the boys’ U18 second round in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.
In the girls’ U14 division, Perri Drei Almeda downed Danelei Caday, 3-6, 6-4 (10-6) to set up a second-round duel with No. 8 Anica Gabriel Palacio, who drew a first round bye along with No. 1 Ella Mhae Paglalunan, No. 2 Shaner Gabaldon, No. 3 Angelica dela Cerna, No. 4 Francine Madelyn Wong, No. 5 Athena Zhia Liwag and No. 6 Maria Teresinha Isabel Calingasan.
Other winners were Winter Phoenix Santos over Lauren Julia Pomer, 6-0, 4-6 (13-11); Beatrice Sicangco over Alexandra Tsao, 6-0, 6-1; Francesca Marquez over Ines Brimer, 6-0, 6-1; and Zopia Alexa Morales over Kirsten Cowper.
Also advancing to the next round were Precious Valdez, Samuelle Barrera, Arabela Maria Barandiaran, Madison Reese Hing and Martina Villa.