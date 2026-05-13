Bugna reaches Philta netfest QF

Top seed Kathlyn Bugna of La Carlota, Negros Occidental advanced to the girls’ U16 quarterfinals following a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Barbie San Pablo in the in the Philta National Age Group Championships Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The 14-year-old Batang Onay/RSB standout will face the winner between No. 8 Micaiah Katriel Cena and Siethe Caroline Aludo.