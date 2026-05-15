Bugna sends Suarez packing, makes final

In the girls’ U18 division, No. 1 Stefi Marithe Aludo outclassed No. 7 Gesellyn Constancio, 6-0, 6-1, and advanced against No. 2 Jana Diaz, a 6-2, 6-0 winner over No. 3 Avegail Joy Ansay.

Meanwhile, Zopia Alexa Morales ousted No. 10 Riomy Yvaine Ambrad, 7-5, 3-6 (10-7), while No. 15 Neve Celestine Salvador downed Maria Carolina Arvesu, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the girls’ U14 third round in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

Morales will take on No. 8 Anica Gabriel Palacio, who survived Perri Drei Almeda, 6-2, 6-7, 12-10.

Salvador, on the other hand, will be up against No. 4 Francine Madelyn Wong, who clobbered Franchesca Marquez, 6-0, 6-0.

Other winners were No. 3 Ma. Angelica dela Cerna over Megumi Tsoi, 6-4, 6-1; No. 5 Athena Zhia Liwag over Shane Martina Aludo, 6-1, 6-3; and No. 8 Maria Teresinha Isabel Calingasan over Rafaeli Frances Gomez, 6-0, 6-3.

Also advancing in the boys’ U14 division third round were No 1. Kresthan Belacas, No. 2 Tyrone Grey Caro, No. 3 Jan Caleb Villeno, No. 4 Francisco De Juan III, No. 5 AJ Rabino, No. 6 Jairus Peralta, No. 7 Jfsky Berille, and No. 8 Claudwin Seven Tonacao.