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TENNIS

Bugna sends Suarez packing, makes final

KATHLYN Bugna makes her presence felt as she pulled off a 6-0, 6-1 win over Michaela Suarez to advance to the final of the girls U16 event of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Friday.
KATHLYN Bugna makes her presence felt as she pulled off a 6-0, 6-1 win over Michaela Suarez to advance to the final of the girls U16 event of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Friday.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PHILTA
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Top seed Kathlyn Bugna breezed past fifth seed Michaela Suarez, 6-0, 6-1, to reach the girls U16 final in the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday.

The Batang Onay/RSB standout will face third seed Ava Banson, who stunned second seed Maria Astrid Cablitas, 6-2, 6-0.

KATHLYN Bugna makes her presence felt as she pulled off a 6-0, 6-1 win over Michaela Suarez to advance to the final of the girls U16 event of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Friday.
Bugna reaches Philta netfest QF

In the girls’ U18 division, No. 1 Stefi Marithe Aludo outclassed No. 7 Gesellyn Constancio, 6-0, 6-1, and advanced against No. 2 Jana Diaz, a 6-2, 6-0 winner over No. 3 Avegail Joy Ansay.

Meanwhile, Zopia Alexa Morales ousted No. 10 Riomy Yvaine Ambrad, 7-5, 3-6 (10-7), while No. 15 Neve Celestine Salvador downed Maria Carolina Arvesu, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the girls’ U14 third round in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

Morales will take on No. 8 Anica Gabriel Palacio, who survived Perri Drei Almeda, 6-2, 6-7, 12-10.

Salvador, on the other hand, will be up against No. 4 Francine Madelyn Wong, who clobbered Franchesca Marquez, 6-0, 6-0.

Other winners were No. 3 Ma. Angelica dela Cerna over Megumi Tsoi, 6-4, 6-1; No. 5 Athena Zhia Liwag over Shane Martina Aludo, 6-1, 6-3; and No. 8 Maria Teresinha Isabel Calingasan over Rafaeli Frances Gomez, 6-0, 6-3.

Also advancing in the boys’ U14 division third round were No 1. Kresthan Belacas, No. 2 Tyrone Grey Caro, No. 3 Jan Caleb Villeno, No. 4 Francisco De Juan III, No. 5 AJ Rabino, No. 6 Jairus Peralta, No. 7 Jfsky Berille, and No. 8 Claudwin Seven Tonacao.

Philta National Age Group Championships 2026
Kathlyn Bugna U16 tennis final
Rizal Memorial Tennis Center tournament
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