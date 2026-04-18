PSC wants golf in batang pinoy

Golf will gain more public attention this year as it will be played in the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“We will solve that. It can be done through the support of the golf courses and the PSC,” Gregorio said.

“I know the golf courses in Bacolod are beautiful. If we could include golf, we will do it because we have been pushing this sport at the grassroots level.”

Gregorio said Bianca Pagdanganan’s fourth-place finish in the 2024 Paris Olympics was one of the key factors in promoting the sport at the grassroots level.