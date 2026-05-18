Eala enters Top 40 anew

Filipino-Canadian netter Leylah Fernandez dipped to No. 24 while Janice Tjen of Indonesia sank to No. 41.

Eala is currently competing against No. 66 Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine at press time in the Round of 32 of the Strasbourg Open in France.

It will be the Rafael Nadal Academy alumna’s final competition before she competes in the French Open in Paris on 24 May.

But before she makes her way to the French capital, Eala looks to clinch the prestigious WTA 500-level tournament before she turns 21 on 23 May.