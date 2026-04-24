Eala climbs way up rankings

Eala, who is ranked No. 44, swept former world No. 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 128 in just 91 minutes last Wednesday.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna then joined forces with world No. 67 Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey as they breezed past Chan Hao Ching of Chinese Taipei and Fanny Stollar of Hungary, 6-2, 6-2, last Thursday to advance to the Last 16.

Eala said she feels she has improved compared to last year after being exposed to frequent high-level competition on the WTA Tour.

“In general, I’m a better player this year now, at this moment, than I was last year, so I’m really confident with that. I’ve had some struggles on clay before, but I’ve also had some really great matches, so I’m really excited to see,” Eala said.

Eala also said she has adjusted to managing her time on and off the court despite competing in large tournaments like the Madrid Open.