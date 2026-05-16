Eala likes clay chances

Alex Eala believes the clay court will be the best platform to ramp up her game as she continues her climb in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
Eala, 20, said the intensity of the higher-level WTA tournaments not only enhanced her instincts but also improved her physical condition on clay.
The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna will be competing in the main draw of the Strasbourg Open in France on Monday with her opponent yet to be announced as of press time.
“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play great games, win some important matches and have good tournaments. But the level of the opponents I constantly face has increased a lot and that is really challenging,” Eala said.
“This year I’ve improved a lot physically and I’m trying to get to the point where I can take advantage of that physical condition. I think clay is the best place to do it.”
With the Strasbourg Open being her final stop before the French Open, expect the No. 42 Eala to face quality competition.
Names such as world No. 9 Victoria Mboko of Canada, No. 14 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, No. 17 Iva Jovic and No. 19 Madison Keys of the United States and No. 23 Filipino-Canadian netter Leylah Fernandez will test Eala’s mettle.
Eala’s best run so far in clay was at the Italian Open in Rome where she made it as far as the Round of 32 before suffering a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
A deep run in the Strasbourg Open could see Eala back within the top 32 of the WTA rankings entering the French Open.
Eala’s best run in a WTA 500 tournament was at the Eastbourne Open in Great Britain last year where she lost to No. 34 Maya Joint of Australia in the final.