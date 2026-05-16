Eala likes clay chances

Alex Eala believes the clay court will be the best platform to ramp up her game as she continues her climb in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Eala, 20, said the intensity of the higher-level WTA tournaments not only enhanced her instincts but also improved her physical condition on clay.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna will be competing in the main draw of the Strasbourg Open in France on Monday with her opponent yet to be announced as of press time.