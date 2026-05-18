DSWD-XI launches KALAHI-CIDSS KKB modality

Jaiza Arcilla, a project development officer for DSWD Region 11, said the program encourages residents to actively participate in local governance and community development.

“The main goal of the KKB modality is to empower local communities to address poverty by identifying, planning, implementing, and improving their access to basic services and good governance of their own development projects through the community-driven development framework,” Arcilla said.

The program targets areas with high poverty rates, focusing on vulnerable and marginalized households. To qualify, municipalities must have prior experience with the KALAHI-CIDSS framework but are not currently part of the ongoing Philippine Cold Chain Project.