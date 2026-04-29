DILG orders barangays: Update development plans

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday ordered all barangays nationwide to formulate or update their 2026 development plans before the end of the year, with a mandate to prioritize programs that directly reduce poverty.
The directive requires local leaders to finalize their three-year Barangay Development Plans and Barangay Development Investment Programs and DILG said the move supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goal of sustaining poverty-reduction gains amid global economic pressures and uncertainties stemming from the Middle East conflict.
It serves as a multi-sectoral roadmap that translates community needs into specific projects.
Under existing department guidelines, barangays must integrate concerns such as livelihood generation, food security, social protection, disaster resilience and peace and order into their planning.
DILG officials stressed the importance of participatory governance, urging village leaders to consult residents and civil society groups during the process.
Officials said inclusive planning ensures that grassroots interventions are responsive to the actual conditions of the community.
Barangays are also required to align their strategies with the Comprehensive Development Plans of their respective cities and municipalities. The DILG encouraged neighboring villages to explore cooperative projects to maximize resources and widen their development impact.
According to department records, 5,540 barangays under the Retooled Community Support Program have already completed enhanced versions of these plans.
These efforts are aimed at strengthening governance and improving the delivery of basic services, particularly in underserved and formerly conflict-affected areas.
The agency warned that timely compliance is mandatory. Village officials who fail to prepare or update the required plans may face administrative liability under the Local Government Code of 1991.
The DILG will also track compliance through the Barangay Information System to ensure accountability.