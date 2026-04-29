DILG orders barangays: Update development plans

It serves as a multi-sectoral roadmap that translates community needs into specific projects.

Under existing department guidelines, barangays must integrate concerns such as livelihood generation, food security, social protection, disaster resilience and peace and order into their planning.

DILG officials stressed the importance of participatory governance, urging village leaders to consult residents and civil society groups during the process.

Officials said inclusive planning ensures that grassroots interventions are responsive to the actual conditions of the community.

Barangays are also required to align their strategies with the Comprehensive Development Plans of their respective cities and municipalities. The DILG encouraged neighboring villages to explore cooperative projects to maximize resources and widen their development impact.