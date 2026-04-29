Barangays told: Update plans, prioritize anti-poverty programs

The BDP serves as a three-year, multi-sectoral roadmap outlining a barangay’s priorities, programs, projects and activities. It is the main planning tool used by local leaders to translate community needs into concrete action.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2021-087, barangays are encouraged to integrate sectoral and thematic concerns into their plans, including livelihood generation, food security, social protection, health, education, disaster resilience, peace and order and other grassroots anti-poverty interventions.

The DILG also underscored the importance of participatory governance, urging barangay officials to consult residents, civil society groups and key stakeholders during the planning process to ensure programs are grounded in real conditions.

Barangays were reminded to align their BDPs with the Comprehensive Development Plans of their respective cities and municipalities, while exploring collaboration with neighboring barangays to maximize resources and expand development impact.

DILG data show that 5,540 barangays under the Retooled Community Support Program have already completed enhanced BDPs, strengthening local governance and improving the delivery of basic services, particularly in conflict-affected and underserved areas.

The department said compliance is mandatory. Failure to prepare or update required plans may expose officials to administrative liability under Section 60 of the Local Government Code of 1991.

To ensure accountability, progress will be monitored through the Barangay Information System.