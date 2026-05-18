Cordillera police destroy more than P200 M worth of weeds

The operation, dubbed Oplan Revisit Everest, involved a large-scale mobilisation of regional personnel, including the provincial drug enforcement and intelligence units of Kalinga and Mountain Province, multiple municipal police stations, mobile force companies, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, and specialised medical and intelligence teams. Investigators are currently conducting follow-up inquiries to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for cultivating the illegal plantations.

After the destruction of the illegal plants, the law enforcers held a flag-raising ceremony on the mountain and planted tree seedlings across the cleared land. Officials stated that the flag-raising was intended to assert government authority over the remote area, while the tree planting was initiated to begin environmental restoration on the hillsides. The police emphasized during the ceremony that law enforcement aims to permanently reclaim the territory from illegal drug syndicates to protect local communities.