Massive marijuana plantation destroyed

BAGUIO CITY — Law enforcers destroyed an estimated P31.36 million worth of marijuana during an eradication operation at Mount Makago-ong, along the boundary of Barangay Saclit in Sadanga, Mountain Province, and Barangay Buscalan in Tinglayan, Kalinga.

The operation, conducted on 1 May, was led by the Police Regional Office-Cordillera.