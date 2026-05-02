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Massive marijuana plantation destroyed

Massive marijuana plantation destroyed
Photo courtesy of Cordillera Police
Published on

BAGUIO CITY — Law enforcers destroyed an estimated P31.36 million worth of marijuana during an eradication operation at Mount Makago-ong, along the boundary of Barangay Saclit in Sadanga, Mountain Province, and Barangay Buscalan in Tinglayan, Kalinga.

The operation, conducted on 1 May, was led by the Police Regional Office-Cordillera.

Massive marijuana plantation destroyed
PNP destroys P25.7-M marijuana in Cordillera crackdown

According to the Mountain Province Police Provincial Office, authorities discovered four plantation sites in an area previously affected by a forest fire.

Police uprooted and burned on-site an estimated 140,000 fully grown marijuana plants valued at P28 million and 84,000 seedlings worth P3.36 million.

The operation was carried out jointly by units from the Mountain Province and Kalinga police forces, intelligence units, mobile force battalions, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera.

Massive marijuana plantation destroyed
Massive raid nets high-value targets

Authorities said investigation is ongoing to identify other possible plantation sites in the area and to determine those responsible for the cultivation.

marijuana
Mount Makago-ong
Cordillera region
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