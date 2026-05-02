P31.36-M marijuana destroyed in Cordillera anti-drug operation

According to the Mountain Province Police Provincial Office, four plantation sites were discovered in an area previously affected by a forest fire. Authorities found 140,000 fully grown marijuana plants valued at P28 million and 84,000 seedlings valued at P3.36 million. All discovered plants were uprooted and burned on site.

The operation was jointly carried out by multiple units from the Mountain Province and Kalinga police forces, intelligence divisions, mobile force battalions, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Cordillera.

Investigation is ongoing to identify other potential plantation sites in the surrounding areas and to apprehend those responsible for the cultivation. Regional police officials urged the public to support the campaign against illegal drugs and to assist in environmental protection efforts.