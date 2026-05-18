CAVALIERS CHARGE

LOS ANGELES (AFP) --- Donovan Mitchell played an inspired game as the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated top-seeded Detroit from the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs in a dominating 125-94 Game 7 victory on Sunday.
The Cavaliers will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.
Mitchell dropped 26 points to take Cleveland to the last spot in the postseason Final Four, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs waiting in the West.
Mitchell was among four Cavs players who scored 20-plus points, along with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Sam Merrill from the bench.
The resounding win on the road in Detroit, after missing a chance to end the series at home Friday, extends an impressive playoff run for the Cavaliers, who had a mediocre regular season in which they finished fourth in the East.
“We responded with force for 48 minutes tonight,” Mitchell said.
“Especially in a hostile environment... that was that was the biggest thing, is just how do you respond? And not letting the moment become too big.”
But it was heartbreak for the Pistons, who comfortably topped their conference’s regular season at 60-22, yet underwhelmed throughout their stuttering playoff run, and finally fizzled out in front of their home fans.
“That game sucked,” said Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
“Being back home, definitely wanted to get this win in front of the fans. Reminded me of last year, losing on home court. It’s not a great feeling.”
The Cavaliers raced into a 20-point lead during the first half, their accurate shooting aided by some unusually poor and passive Pistons defense.