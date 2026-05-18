CAVALIERS CHARGE

LOS ANGELES (AFP) --- Donovan Mitchell played an inspired game as the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated top-seeded Detroit from the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs in a dominating 125-94 Game 7 victory on Sunday.

The Cavaliers will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Mitchell dropped 26 points to take Cleveland to the last spot in the postseason Final Four, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs waiting in the West.