Cade, Pistons keep playoff chances alive

Cunningham scored a Pistons playoff-record 45 points to drag his side to a 116-109 victory on a must-win night, steering Detroit back to a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

The Pistons star man, having recently returned from a collapsed lung, played nearly 44 minutes as Detroit avoided a stunning first-round ouster at the hands of eighth seed Orlando.

“We dug ourselves a big hole, it’s going to be a tough one to climb out of, but we handled business tonight,” Cunningham said.

“We’re at our best when our backs are against the wall,” he added.

Having dominated the Eastern Conference during the regular season, Detroit has faltered badly at the start of the post-season.

Needing to win three in a row to escape the first round, the Pistons came out of the blocks fast in front of a home crowd Wednesday.