DOST showcases biomedical innovations transforming Philippine healthcare

Researchers say the long-term goal is to expand beyond skin into other engineered tissues, creating “a platform… for different types of products to be tested on the appropriate human-like tissue,” opening doors for safer and faster product development across industries.

Another project, a collaboration between University of the Philippines Manila and University of the Philippines Diliman, tackles a far more urgent clinical challenge: gastroschisis, a condition where babies are born with organs protruding outside the abdominal wall.

“On a population level, it happens 1 in 3,000 to 5,000 births,” a researcher explained, underscoring the scale of the problem. Treating the condition requires carefully returning the organs into the body without increasing pressure that could cut off blood flow.

“You need to push them back but you can’t force them,” the team noted, emphasizing the delicate balance required in neonatal care.

Existing medical-grade solutions, such as silo devices used to gradually guide organs back into place, can cost as much as P30,000 per unit. These are often single-use and not always available in public hospitals.

As a result, doctors sometimes resort to improvised alternatives—blood transfer bags or even ice candy plastic—described by the team as solutions born “out of necessity” but “far from ideal,” carrying risks of infection and poor fit.

The UP-led project seeks to change that by developing a locally designed assistive device that is safer, more accessible, and tailored to clinical needs. “Is there anything we can do so that it is not that hard to get, not that expensive, and yet effective?” the team asked—framing the core motivation behind the innovation.

Still in the prototype stage, the device is being engineered to meet strict biomedical standards, including biocompatibility and pressure monitoring to ensure patient safety. Researchers admit there is “still a long way to go,” with regulatory hurdles and testing phases ahead, but early progress has been promising.

Beyond cost, developers argue that value lies in durability, safety, and availability. A reusable or longer-lasting device, they say, could ultimately serve more patients while reducing long-term expenses for hospitals.

Together, these projects reflect a broader push by DOST to localize healthcare technologies—bridging gaps in access while advancing innovation that responds directly to the country’s needs.