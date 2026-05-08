Iloilo doctors performs first endoscopic tumor removal in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY — The Western Visayas Medical Center in Mandurriao has marked another medical milestone after successfully performing the region’s first endoscopic excision of a juvenile nasoangiofibroma on a 13-year-old boy.
The procedure, considered the first of its kind in Western Visayas, follows the hospital’s earlier breakthrough involving an “awake craniotomy,” further strengthening its capability in advanced surgical care.
Juvenile nasoangiofibroma is a rare tumor that typically develops in adolescent males and can cause nasal obstruction and potentially life-threatening bleeding.
The operation was led by Dr. Ria Sophia Perales, a rhinology and skull base surgery fellow, in collaboration with specialists from the Philippine Academy of Rhinology and East Avenue Medical Center—Dr. Bernardo Timbungco and Dr. Sherilyn Ng Tsai Timbungco.
Assisting in the procedure were resident doctors Dr. Kayla Gayle Sillo, Dr. Al Ensomo, and Dr. Nicole Dominique Vargas. The multidisciplinary effort also involved teams from the Neuroscience, Anesthesia, and Pediatrics departments.
In a statement, the hospital’s Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) unit reaffirmed its commitment to delivering advanced and high-quality care to patients, highlighting the procedure as a significant step forward in regional healthcare services.