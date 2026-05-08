Iloilo doctors performs first endoscopic tumor removal in Western Visayas

Juvenile nasoangiofibroma is a rare tumor that typically develops in adolescent males and can cause nasal obstruction and potentially life-threatening bleeding.

The operation was led by Dr. Ria Sophia Perales, a rhinology and skull base surgery fellow, in collaboration with specialists from the Philippine Academy of Rhinology and East Avenue Medical Center—Dr. Bernardo Timbungco and Dr. Sherilyn Ng Tsai Timbungco.

Assisting in the procedure were resident doctors Dr. Kayla Gayle Sillo, Dr. Al Ensomo, and Dr. Nicole Dominique Vargas. The multidisciplinary effort also involved teams from the Neuroscience, Anesthesia, and Pediatrics departments.

In a statement, the hospital’s Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) unit reaffirmed its commitment to delivering advanced and high-quality care to patients, highlighting the procedure as a significant step forward in regional healthcare services.