Amadis Ma. Guerrero, chronicler of Phl arts and culture, writes 30

Guerrero’s body of work was wide-ranging, encompassing essays, short stories, travel writing, art criticism, and books on Philippine art and theater. His essays appeared in local publications and anthologies, as well as in publications abroad, including in Lebanon, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

His travel essays were collected in several anthologies, including Traveler’s Choice: From North to South (1993), A Journey through the Enchanted Isles (1995), Tropical Splendor (1998), and The Archipelago Sanctuaries (2006).

Among his books were Amadeo Y. Manalad: History’s Muralist (2003), Bulacañana: A Heritage of Artistic Excellence (2007), Tanghalang Pilipino: Celebrating 25 Years of Philippine Theater (2012), Philippine Social Realists (2019), and SYM, Galicano and PASPI (2020). He also co-wrote with Purita Kalaw-Ledesma The Struggle for Philippine Art (1973) and Edades: A National Artist (1979).

Nakpil described The Struggle for Philippine Art, his landmark collaboration with Kalaw-Ledesma, as “a sort of bible on Filipino modern art.”

Her tribute also recalled Guerrero’s quiet discretion and old-world courtesy. Remembering her last meeting with him at the premiere of A Chorus Line, Nakpil said she had asked whether he could be interviewed by a Church tribunal regarding the cause for sainthood of her uncle, Bishop Guerrero. Amadis replied that he had never met the bishop, but remembered that his father Tristan had been confirmed by him and had received a religious medal. “The medal was one of the few keepsakes that survived of his fallen father — and Sluggo went out of his way to find the medal — which had traveled to America — and to send me photos,” she wrote.

“I have now realized how much I will miss him and rue that I did not spend more time asking him about the various greats of Filipino art,” Nakpil said, “but knowing Sluggo, he would have refused to tell me anything indiscreet. So it goes.”

The Cultural Center of the Philippines also mourned Guerrero’s passing, recognizing his lifelong contribution to the arts.

“The Cultural Center of the Philippines mourns the passing of Amadis Ma. Guerrero,” the CCP said in a 16 May Facebook post. “A distinguished fictionist, essayist, journalist, and art critic, Guerrero built a lasting legacy through his dedication to the preservation and promotion of Philippine arts and culture.”

The CCP also cited his authorship of the Tanghalang Pilipino 25th anniversary book and his role as co-author of The Struggle for Philippine Art. “As an active media partner of the CCP, he helped share and uphold the institution’s vision for Filipino artistry and cultural development,” the CCP said. “His contributions will continue to inspire and guide generations of Filipino artists and audiences.”

At the time of his passing, he was in the process of publishing another book.

Through a lifetime of steady, generous, and deeply informed writing, Amadis Ma. Guerrero helped make Philippine art more visible to the public. His work endures not only in the books and articles he left behind, but also in the memory of a cultural press corps that learned from his example: attentive, humane, historically grounded, and faithful to the artists and institutions whose stories he chose to tell.