Danny Vibas: Decent to the last

Our paths crossed when I was invited to write a column — mostly reviews on film and television — for a newspaper that was then at its peak, but is now only a molecule away from death. That time, I was still in the process of collecting a degree — just so I could announce to the world: Hey, I’m “educated.”

From school, I would go straight to the newspaper office and type my column that came out three times a week. That publication had brilliant editors, but had some really inept news reporters in its stable.

After I had submitted my piece, some of the editors often asked me to write captions for Page 1 photos. The way I wrote wasn’t spectacular, but my style was journalistic. At least, I knew how to lay down facts.

From writing captions, I was handed news reports to edit. The copies of those reporters were so bad, there came a time I got caught in a crossroad. It was a choice between shooting myself in the head or pointing the gun straight to their groins.

What annoyed me was that they behaved like the cocky machos of the John Wayne era. They didn’t walk to the newsroom. They swaggered their way in, confidently carrying with them their new reports that were so badly written, I was this close to telling them to consider another career option outside — and away from journalism.

Their tenses were in such state of disagreement that no court of law could help settle. Maybe not even the Supreme Court.

Mercifully, they eventually left print journalism. One went on to become a news anchor, but all he did was read before the camera what was handed to him. He was lucky to have been surrounded by the best news writers on TV.

Another one of them completed his law studies, passed the bar after several tries, and became Solicitor General! In this country, anything is possible in government service.

But one of them still causes massive destruction as a lawmaker. That should no longer come as a surprise. After all, Robin Padilla made it to the Senate — even garnering the largest number of votes.

Maybe to repay me for all the free services I rendered (but I did learn a lot) during those times when the desk needed help, I was made entertainment editor of the paper — even if I did not apply for the position. I was practically fresh off school and was still weighing my options.

I already knew Boy Abunda then. We met when I was 17 and was doing practicum work. He introduced me to his partner, Bong Quintana, who was a flight steward that time for Philippine Airlines.

I told Bong then that I also wanted to be a flight attendant so I could see the world and eat all the Belgian chocolates in Brussels. But Bong told me that it was a requirement to fly domestic first. Before feasting on Belgian chocolates, I had to make do initially with “danggit,” the Cebuano dried fish that had always been a breakfast favorite.

With the salary that the paper was dangling before me, I could buy all the “danggit” in the Carcar market, which is also famous in Cebu for its “chicharon.” And so, I chose to become editor. I had one problem though: Danny.

‘I am better than you’

Danny was the assistant entertainment editor. But when the entertainment editor migrated to the United States, I was brought in without the publisher even bothering to ask me if I was interested in the job. In the order of things, Danny was rightfully the successor.

But perhaps, out of gratitude for all my help in cleaning up the messy news reports of their staff members, the owner of the newspaper made me entertainment editor. And it didn’t stop there. After a month, I was also made to handle the lifestyle page.