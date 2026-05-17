Volvo puts safety ahead

Volvo Cars Philippines has joined Road Safety Month with a drive for safer urban driving through the Volvo EX30 Core, a fully electric compact SUV with driver assistance and collision avoidance systems built for crowded city roads.
Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo Cars Philippines, said the campaign centers on the EX30 Core and its safety features for drivers, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and scooter riders.
The company said the model carries Volvo’s long-running safety approach, even as it stands as the brand’s most compact SUV to date.
The EX30 received a maximum five-star rating from Euro NCAP, the independent vehicle safety testing program in Europe. Volvo said the rating supports the model’s role as a city vehicle that helps protect people inside and outside the car.
The EX30 uses Volvo’s Safe Space Technology, which relies on front and side radars and a front camera to watch the vehicle’s surroundings.
These systems can detect vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles and scooters in real time. They support the driver with alerts and active intervention when needed.
The vehicle also has collision avoidance and mitigation through braking and steering support. Volvo said these features help the EX30 respond to hazards ahead.
It also has pedestrian and cyclist steering avoidance assistance, which can help reduce the risk of crashes involving more vulnerable road users, especially in low-visibility or complex driving situations.
Other features target common city driving problems. Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Auto Brake helps detect approaching vehicles and road users when the driver reverses out of areas with poor visibility.
Front Cross Traffic Alert helps detect crossing traffic ahead. The Door Opening Alert gives visual and audio warnings when a driver or passenger may open a door into the path of a cyclist or another road user.
According to the Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report, a total of 2,397 bicycle-related road crashes were recorded in 2021.
In 2025, pedestrians accounted for 27 percent of fatalities in Metro Manila and 12 percent of road crash injuries, underscoring their continued vulnerability on urban roads and the urgent need for stronger safety interventions and more protective mobility solutions.
In response to these real-world road safety challenges, Volvo continues to advance technologies that prioritize both occupant protection and the safety of vulnerable road users.
Together, these innovations reflect Volvo’s continued focus on safer mobility in today’s increasingly complex urban driving landscape.
“Safety has always been at the heart of every Volvo vehicle,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and CEO of HARI, said.
“With the Volvo EX30, we continue to strengthen our commitment to developing mobility solutions that help protect not only drivers and passengers, but everyone sharing the road.”
This Road Safety Month campaign highlights the importance of making roads safer, particularly in increasingly urbanized communities.
Through the Volvo EX30, Volvo Cars Philippines continues to support this global advocacy by promoting intelligent, people-focused mobility solutions that prioritize safety, sustainability, and peace of mind in everyday driving.