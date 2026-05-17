Volvo puts safety ahead

Volvo Cars Philippines has joined Road Safety Month with a drive for safer urban driving through the Volvo EX30 Core, a fully electric compact SUV with driver assistance and collision avoidance systems built for crowded city roads.

Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo Cars Philippines, said the campaign centers on the EX30 Core and its safety features for drivers, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and scooter riders.

The company said the model carries Volvo’s long-running safety approach, even as it stands as the brand’s most compact SUV to date.