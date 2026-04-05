Geely rolls out EX5 EM-i hybrid SUV

Geely said the system reaches a thermal efficiency of 46.5 percent. The hybrid drive unit integrates 11 components into one system and posts a combined efficiency of up to 92.5 percent.

Fuel use and energy consumption are key points for the EX5 EM-i. Geely listed combined fuel consumption at 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers under WLTP conditions when the battery charge drops below 25 percent.

Electric consumption stands at 14.7 kWh per 100 kilometers. The vehicle can run up to 83 kilometers on electric power alone. Total driving range reaches up to 943 kilometers.

The wheelbase measures 2,755 mm, which supports a high space efficiency figure. Rear passengers get more legroom and headroom compared to typical models in the segment.