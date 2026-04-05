Geely rolls out EX5 EM-i hybrid SUV

Geely Motor Philippines has launched the EX5 EM-i, a new plug-in hybrid SUV that enters the local market with Pro and Max variants.
The model sits on Geely’s Global Intelligent Electric Architecture and uses the brand’s EM-i Super Hybrid System. It combines a 1.5-liter engine rated at 73 kW with an electric motor that produces 160 kW and 262 Nm.
Geely said the system reaches a thermal efficiency of 46.5 percent. The hybrid drive unit integrates 11 components into one system and posts a combined efficiency of up to 92.5 percent.
Fuel use and energy consumption are key points for the EX5 EM-i. Geely listed combined fuel consumption at 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers under WLTP conditions when the battery charge drops below 25 percent.
Electric consumption stands at 14.7 kWh per 100 kilometers. The vehicle can run up to 83 kilometers on electric power alone. Total driving range reaches up to 943 kilometers.
The wheelbase measures 2,755 mm, which supports a high space efficiency figure. Rear passengers get more legroom and headroom compared to typical models in the segment.
Storage is spread across the cabin with more than 30 compartments. The rear cargo area starts at 428 liters. A hidden underfloor section adds another 100 liters. Folding the rear seats expands capacity to 2,065 liters.
The cabin also carries a digital layout. A 10.2-inch instrument cluster works with a 15.4-inch central screen and a 13.8-inch head-up display. The central screen uses LTPS LCD technology. The head-up display reaches up to 12,000 nits of brightness for visibility in daylight.
Audio comes from a 16-speaker system with a 1,000-watt amplifier. The system includes a headrest speaker and offers several listening modes.
The vehicle also includes a camping mode that adjusts lighting, sound, and display settings. It can supply external power for devices during outdoor use.
The EX5 EM-i uses a triple power backup that combines two motors and the engine. The body structure manages crash forces through multiple load paths. The vehicle comes with six airbags, including curtain airbags.
Driver assist features include lane departure warning, collision mitigation, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic warning. Sensors include cameras and millimeter-wave radars that monitor the surroundings.
Geely also pointed to real-world testing. The EX5 EM-i recorded 3.83 liters per 100 kilometers during a long-distance drive between Sydney and Melbourne, which earned a Guinness World Record. The company said this result shows how the system manages fuel and energy over extended trips.
Geely entered the Philippine market in 2019. The company has sold around 30,000 vehicles locally, including the Coolray and Okavango. It began direct operations in the country in 2025. The company plans to expand its network, after-sales support, and logistics systems.