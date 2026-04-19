Twin wins: Volvo bags global honors

The fully electric Volvo EX30 seamlessly blends intelligent technology, sustainable design, and signature Volvo safety into a premium compact SUV tailored for modern urban life.

Showcasing modern Scandinavian design, advanced digital interfaces, and a sustainability-focused interior, the EX30 exemplifies Volvo’s commitment to responsible luxury.

This forward-thinking approach has earned the EX30 the prestigious Good Design® Award 2025, recognizing its outstanding design philosophy, functionality, and innovation, and further solidifying its position as one of Volvo’s most progressive electric vehicles.

The Award-Winning Volvo XC90, the brand’s flagship luxury SUV renowned for its exceptional safety technologies, refined craftsmanship, and family-focused practicality, has been named Best Luxury SUV in its category at Australia’s Drive Car of the Year 2026 Awards, standing out among a strong lineup of global competitors.

Judges were particularly impressed with its premium design, advanced features, and dynamic driving capability, especially in the top-spec Ultra T8 Plug-in Hybrid variant.

This recognition underscores the Volvo XC90’s ability to deliver a refined luxury experience while maintaining the versatility and functionality expected from a flagship family SUV, reaffirming its status as one of the most trusted and celebrated models in its class.

Together, these accolades mark another significant milestone for Volvo Cars, demonstrating how innovation, safety, and purposeful design remain at the heart of every Volvo vehicle. Through models like the EX30 and XC90, Volvo continues to shape a future where sustainable mobility and premium driving experiences go hand in hand.