Twin wins: Volvo bags global honors

Volvo picked up two major awards for two very different vehicles, and both say a lot about where the brand is heading right now.
One is small, fully electric, and built for city life. The other is a large SUV that still leans on a mix of fuel and battery power. Yet both ended up getting recognition on the global stage.
The fully electric Volvo EX30 seamlessly blends intelligent technology, sustainable design, and signature Volvo safety into a premium compact SUV tailored for modern urban life.
Showcasing modern Scandinavian design, advanced digital interfaces, and a sustainability-focused interior, the EX30 exemplifies Volvo’s commitment to responsible luxury.
This forward-thinking approach has earned the EX30 the prestigious Good Design® Award 2025, recognizing its outstanding design philosophy, functionality, and innovation, and further solidifying its position as one of Volvo’s most progressive electric vehicles.
The Award-Winning Volvo XC90, the brand’s flagship luxury SUV renowned for its exceptional safety technologies, refined craftsmanship, and family-focused practicality, has been named Best Luxury SUV in its category at Australia’s Drive Car of the Year 2026 Awards, standing out among a strong lineup of global competitors.
Judges were particularly impressed with its premium design, advanced features, and dynamic driving capability, especially in the top-spec Ultra T8 Plug-in Hybrid variant.
This recognition underscores the Volvo XC90’s ability to deliver a refined luxury experience while maintaining the versatility and functionality expected from a flagship family SUV, reaffirming its status as one of the most trusted and celebrated models in its class.
Together, these accolades mark another significant milestone for Volvo Cars, demonstrating how innovation, safety, and purposeful design remain at the heart of every Volvo vehicle. Through models like the EX30 and XC90, Volvo continues to shape a future where sustainable mobility and premium driving experiences go hand in hand.
“These award-winning Volvo EX30 and XC90 PHEV vehicles exemplify the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology, Scandinavian design, and world-class safety. At HARI, we are proud to make these models accessible to Filipino drivers, empowering them with confidence, sustainability and style in every journey,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and CEO of HARI, said.
Smaller electric vehicles like the EX30 are gaining attention as more cities deal with congestion and emissions. At the same time, hybrid SUVs such as the XC90 still appeal to buyers who want flexibility without fully committing to electric driving.
Volvo has been working on both ends of that spectrum. The EX30 shows how the brand approaches entry-level electric cars, while the XC90 keeps its place as a long-running nameplate that continues to evolve.
It means two different paths under one badge for local buyers. One focuses on short, daily drives with zero tailpipe emissions. The other sticks with a familiar format, adding electric support where it helps most.