UP Mindanao addresses physician shortage

The University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) has officially opened its newly established School of Medicine (SoMed) and is now accepting applications for its five-year Doctor of Medicine program (DMP).
“The initiative aims to increase the number of physicians serving communities in Mindanao,” UP president Angelo Jimenez said.
According to UPMin’s official announcement, applications for the DMP will be accepted from 4 to 31 May, with the first year of proper medical training scheduled to begin in August 2026. A total of 35 slots will be available for the inaugural batch.
Applicants must be Filipino citizens aged 35 years or below; a graduate of a science or health science degree with an NMAT score of at least 90; or a graduate of the UP Manila School of Health Sciences Nursing program with an NMAT score of at least 40.