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UP Mindanao addresses physician shortage

SCHOLARSHIPS will be offered to low-income and deserving students, with priority given to graduates from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, indigenous peoples and students from Muslim communities.
SCHOLARSHIPS will be offered to low-income and deserving students, with priority given to graduates from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, indigenous peoples and students from Muslim communities. Image by Gemini
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The University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) has officially opened its newly established School of Medicine (SoMed) and is now accepting applications for its five-year Doctor of Medicine program (DMP). 

“The initiative aims to increase the number of physicians serving communities in Mindanao,” UP president Angelo Jimenez said.

SCHOLARSHIPS will be offered to low-income and deserving students, with priority given to graduates from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, indigenous peoples and students from Muslim communities.
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According to UPMin’s official announcement, applications for the DMP will be accepted from 4 to 31 May, with the first year of proper medical training scheduled to begin in August 2026. A total of 35 slots will be available for the inaugural batch. 

Applicants must be Filipino citizens aged 35 years or below; a graduate of a science or health science degree with an NMAT score of at least 90; or a graduate of the UP Manila School of Health Sciences Nursing program with an NMAT score of at least 40.

SCHOLARSHIPS will be offered to low-income and deserving students, with priority given to graduates from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, indigenous peoples and students from Muslim communities.
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UP Mindanao School of Medicine
Doctor of Medicine Program Philippines
Healthcare Workforce Development
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