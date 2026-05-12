MMSU celebrates 10 new doctors, topnotcher in March 2026 Physician Licensure Exam

The university continued its strong performance in the national examinations after posting a 90.91 percent institutional passing rate, exceeding the national average of 70.41 percent. Tagami emerged as the top performer among MMSU examinees with a rating of 88.25 percent, earning a spot among the country’s nearly 2,000 newly licensed physicians.

Former College of Medicine dean Dr. Policarpio Joves Jr., who served as guest of honor and speaker, encouraged the new physicians to remain committed to compassionate and ethical service.

“Your diploma may have made you graduates and your board rating may have made you passers, but it is your character, compassion, and integrity that will define the kind of physician you become,” Joves told the graduates.

MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. congratulated the new doctors for bringing distinction to the university and urged them to use their skills in serving Ilocos Norte and the Ilocos Region.

“Today, we celebrate our new physicians for bringing pride and honor to the university. We hope many of you will choose to serve the province, which was among the reasons behind the establishment of the College of Medicine,” Manzano said.

He also expressed gratitude to the faculty members and mentors of the College of Medicine for their dedication to student success and for maintaining high standards in medical education.

In his speech, Tagami reflected on his lifelong aspiration of becoming a doctor, saying the dream had remained with him since childhood.

“Some dreams planted in childhood stay closest to our purpose. Becoming a physician was always quietly present in my heart, even before I fully understood it,” he shared.

Tagami, who previously earned his degree in pharmacy from the MMSU College of Health Sciences, recalled that his dream briefly took a different path before being revived through the opening of the university’s medical program.

“When MMSU opened the College of Medicine, it felt like an opportunity reopening in a story I thought had already paused,” he said.

He also thanked the university for helping shape him both professionally and personally.

“To the MMSU College of Medicine, thank you for molding not only the physician but also the person I have become today. The institution taught me discipline, dedication, and service,” Tagami added.

As recognition for his achievement, Tagami received a special incentive for placing among the top examinees nationwide. He became the fourth graduate of the MMSU College of Medicine to land in the top ranks of the Physicians Licensure Examination, following Dr. Jaymee Quindara, Stephen Dann Del Rosario, and Dr. Aira Cassandra Castro.