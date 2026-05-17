Uichico faces defeat head-on

“Talk ‘N Text had too many weapons against us. I was outcoached by Chot by trying to find those mismatches. We had no solution,” the Road Warriors tactician said.

The Tropang 5G’s Bol Bol proved too much for NLEX to contain, but the TNT locals also stepped up, which disrupted Uichico’s game plan.

RR Pogoy, Rey Nambatac, Calvin Oftana and Jayson Castro provided the extra firepower that complemented the explosiveness of 7-foot-3 Bol in a no-tomorrow match.

“Pogoy, Oftana, Nambatac, all of them. They have the answer, they have someone to counter (our gameplan). That’s why they were able to lead by 20 points. We tried to fight back but it was too late,” Uichico said.

NLEX import Cade Lalanne had 46 points and 15 rebounds but could only do so much against a determined TNT side that has now entered a fifth straight Final Four.