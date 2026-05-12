NLEX wary of wounded TNT

NLEX finished the eliminations with a commanding 9-2 win-loss record to secure a playoff bonus alongside Barangay Ginebra, Rain or Shine and Meralco.

But Road Warriors head coach Jong Uichico knows that clinching a twice-to-beat advantage doesn’t mean anything, especially when you’re ranged against a wounded team like the Tropang 5G.

“We haven’t accomplished anything yet. This is just the elimination round,” said Uichico, whose wards last earned a playoff bonus and reached the semifinals was during the 2021 Governors’ Cup.

“We are just No. 1 in the eliminations. It is something to be happy about, but not something to be satisfied with.”

On the other side, TNT will be playing with fire in its eyes after finishing eighth with a 6-6 record despite fielding former National Basketball Association player Bol Manute Bol.

Speaking on behalf of coach Chot Reyes, assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga told DAILY TRIBUNE that the most important thing is to make the necessary adjustments, knowing that a loss will send them tumbling out of the midseason conference.

“We need to avoid losing — that’s the most important thing. We already knew our opponent would have a twice-to-beat advantage. We just didn’t know who they were, so that’s why we focused on ourselves first,” said Arespacochaga, whose boys dealt the Road Warriors’ one of the only two setbacks this conference — a 103-97 decision last 22 March.