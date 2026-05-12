NLEX wary of wounded TNT

Games today:
(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)
5:15 p.m. — NLEX vs TNT
7:30 p.m. — Meralco vs Magnolia
Topseed NLEX gets a golden opportunity to eliminate defending champion TNT Tropang 5G when they clash in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
Tip-off is set at 5:15 p.m. with the Road Warriors looking to maximize their twice-to-beat advantage and become the first team to advance to the best-of-seven semifinals of this import-laden conference.
NLEX finished the eliminations with a commanding 9-2 win-loss record to secure a playoff bonus alongside Barangay Ginebra, Rain or Shine and Meralco.
But Road Warriors head coach Jong Uichico knows that clinching a twice-to-beat advantage doesn’t mean anything, especially when you’re ranged against a wounded team like the Tropang 5G.
“We haven’t accomplished anything yet. This is just the elimination round,” said Uichico, whose wards last earned a playoff bonus and reached the semifinals was during the 2021 Governors’ Cup.
“We are just No. 1 in the eliminations. It is something to be happy about, but not something to be satisfied with.”
On the other side, TNT will be playing with fire in its eyes after finishing eighth with a 6-6 record despite fielding former National Basketball Association player Bol Manute Bol.
Speaking on behalf of coach Chot Reyes, assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga told DAILY TRIBUNE that the most important thing is to make the necessary adjustments, knowing that a loss will send them tumbling out of the midseason conference.
“We need to avoid losing — that’s the most important thing. We already knew our opponent would have a twice-to-beat advantage. We just didn’t know who they were, so that’s why we focused on ourselves first,” said Arespacochaga, whose boys dealt the Road Warriors’ one of the only two setbacks this conference — a 103-97 decision last 22 March.
“The locals played a lot of minutes, so hopefully we can get them involved and going. Hopefully, everything will click for us in the quarterfinals.”
The 7-foot-3 Bol will once again serve as the focal point of offense for the Tropang 5G after posting a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds in their 86-93 loss to Barangay Ginebra at the Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday.
On the other hand, Cady Lalanne is expected to carry the offensive cudgels for the Road Warriors after delivering 29 points and 20 rebounds in their 123-111 victory over Titan Ultra last week at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
Also shooting for a spot in the next round is No. 4 Meralco, which will face No. 5 Magnolia in the second game at 7:30 p.m.
The Bolts will be marching to warzone with a lot to prove after losing to the Hotshots, 76-93, in their previous encounter at the Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday.
“The way we’re playing, I’m really confident with how my players and my team are performing right now. They have that sense of urgency because this is already the playoffs,” Tenorio said, adding that he likes their chances despite facing a twice-to-win disadvantage over Meralco.
“We basically have to beat them three times. We already got one, and now we need two more.”
Import Clint Chapman is tipped to banner the Hotshots after firing 19 points while Marvin Jones will try to bounce back from his dismal 14-point outing last Sunday for the Bolts.