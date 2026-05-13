One more chance

“I thought those were the preparations leading up not only to practice for this game, but even before that. We conditioned ourselves to be ready to beat someone twice.”

What made the victory sweeter for TNT was veteran guard Jayson Castro breaching the 10,000-point mark.

“Well, I think that’s a recognition that’s long overdue. I’m very proud of his journey,” Reyes said.

“Who would have known then that he would become part of that elite 10,000-point club? So more than the award, what I’m really proudest of is his journey — from that young guy who was just starting out with us all the way to the player he has evolved into now.”

A three-point play by Schonny Winston with 2:38 remaining in the fourth quarter sparked an 8-0 run as NLEX erased an 85-93 deficit to tie the game at 93-all.

Bol, however, came through in the clutch, sinking three free throws to seal the victory that extended the series to a sudden-death encounter.

Cady Lalanne delivered 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Bolick, shadowed by Pogoy all game long, had 15 points, but fouled out down the stretch for the Road Warriors, who have yet to win over the Tropang 5G in the playoffs.

The Road Warriors were ousted by the Tropang 5G in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup in 2015 before bowing anew in the quarterfinals of the previous Governors’ Cup.