Suzuki opens Don Bosco training facility

Suzuki Philippines has opened a Business Operations Simulation Facility at Don Bosco College Canlubang in Calamba City, Laguna, to give automotive students a closer look at how dealership work is done.
The facility was inaugurated on 16 April 2026 in partnership with the school. It was designed to let students practice dealership tasks inside an academic setting, from customer handling to service work.
Suzuki Philippines president Koichiro Hirao led the turnover of the authorization to operate the facility to Fr. Jeffrey Mangubat, SDB.
The event marked a joint effort between Suzuki and Don Bosco College to help prepare students for jobs in the automotive industry.
Don Bosco College Canlubang follows the Salesian approach to education and offers several programs, including Technical Vocational Education and Training. Its automotive courses focus on applied skills, technical knowledge, and industry-based training.
The Suzuki facility gives students a controlled space that mirrors dealership operations. It covers sales, after-sales, customer service, service consultation, diagnostics, repair procedures, parts handling, and post-service support.
Through guided modules and scenario-based exercises, students can apply what they learn in class to situations that may happen in an actual dealership.
The training also gives them a better sense of the workflow between front-end customer service and back-end technical work.
The facility aims to help students build both technical and workplace skills. Suzuki said the program supports training in problem solving, professionalism, and customer-focused service.
The facility offers a more practical bridge between classroom lessons and actual shop-floor demands. It allows the students to understand how a vehicle business runs beyond repairs, including how customer concerns are received, assessed, handled, and followed up.
The project also strengthens Suzuki Philippines’ work with technical schools as the automotive sector continues to need workers who can handle both mechanical tasks and customer-facing roles.
Suzuki said the initiative supports workforce development and education by giving future automotive professionals early exposure to dealership standards and daily operations.
The company added that the simulation facility forms part of its effort to help students become more prepared for industry work after graduation.