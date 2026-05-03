Suzuki opens Pasong Tamo dealership

Suzuki Auto Pasong Tamo is the fourth Suzuki dealership under MG Gateway Mantrade Corp. The group is led by chairman Markane Goho, with Michael Goho and Martin Paulo Arancon.

The facility sits on a 1,126-square-meter lot. It has a 284-square-meter showroom that can display up to four vehicles.

It also has a 654-square-meter service area with eight service bays once completed. Its 17-meter frontage gives the dealership visibility along Pasong Tamo Extension.

Koichiro Hirao, president of Suzuki Philippines, said the new dealership supports the company’s “By Your Side” commitment to customers.

“At Suzuki, our commitment is simple, we are ‘By Your Side.’ This means being a reliable partner to our customers, not only in providing quality vehicles, but in supporting them throughout their journey with us. This dealership represents that promise, made possible through our strong partnership with MG Gateway Mantrade Corp.,” Hirao said.

The opening ceremony included a Kagami Biraki, a Japanese tradition where a sake barrel is opened with mallets. Guests later joined a toast using masu cups.