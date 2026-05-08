SM job fairs hire over 1,000 workers on Labor Day

More than 1,000 Filipinos were hired on the spot during Labor Day job fairs organized by SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment across 15 venues nationwide.
The initiative brought together 650 employers and around 17,400 jobseekers in what organizers described as an effort to provide accessible employment opportunities within local communities.
Across participating SM malls, applicants underwent interviews and processed employment requirements in one location, allowing faster hiring procedures for both employers and jobseekers.
For many applicants, the event led to immediate employment opportunities.
“Hindi ko po expected na ngayon din ako matatanggap, bakasakali lang po,” said jobseeker France Barcial. “Meron na po akong pang-suporta sa college ko sa PUP.”
Another applicant, Mark Andrei Jimenez, said the job fair would help support his family.
“Malaking tulong po ito sa pamilya namin. Kung sa iba po, baka nag-antay pa ko kung kailan ako tatawagan. Dito po hired agad,” he said.
Rea Amata of the Labor Relations and Public Employment Service Office of Marikina underscored the value of bringing job opportunities closer to communities.