Shell cuts pump prices nationwide

Shell Pilipinas Corporation has brought back its nationwide fuel discount offer for motorists from 15 to 21 May 2026.
The promo covers both four-wheel and two-wheel vehicle customers at participating Shell stations across the country.
For four-wheel vehicle customers, Shell is giving a P5 per liter discount on Shell FuelSave Gasoline, Shell FuelSave 95, Shell V-Power Gasoline and Shell V-Power Racing.
The offer applies to a minimum single-receipt fuel purchase of P1,500. The maximum discount is P200, equal to as much as 40 liters.
Diesel users with four-wheel vehicles can get P3 off per liter on Shell FuelSave Diesel and Shell V-Power Diesel.
The same P1,500 minimum single-receipt purchase applies. The maximum discount is P180, or up to 60 liters.
Motorcycle riders also get the same P5 per liter discount on Shell FuelSave Gasoline, Shell FuelSave 95, Shell V-Power Gasoline and Shell V-Power Racing.
The deal applies to a minimum single-receipt purchase of P200. The maximum discount is also P200, or up to 40 liters.
Shell said customers may still earn points through Shell Go+ and SM Advantage Card at participating stations.
These points may be used like cash. Eligible UnionBank Shell Power Card users may also get up to a five percent rebate on fuel purchases.