Shell cuts pump prices nationwide

Shell Pilipinas Corporation has brought back its nationwide fuel discount offer for motorists from 15 to 21 May 2026.

The promo covers both four-wheel and two-wheel vehicle customers at participating Shell stations across the country.

For four-wheel vehicle customers, Shell is giving a P5 per liter discount on Shell FuelSave Gasoline, Shell FuelSave 95, Shell V-Power Gasoline and Shell V-Power Racing.