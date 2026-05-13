Shell pours up to P3B into infra upgrades

“As part of our strategy, we have earmarked around P2 to P3 billion in CAPEX for both 2025 and 2026. Around 55 percent of that will be used for trading and supply in order for us to maintain and upgrade our import terminals and infrastructure across the country, and (in turn), a big portion of that will be for our import terminal in Tabangao,” Abilo said.

The remaining budget will be used to expand and refresh the company’s mobility network across the country.

“Meanwhile, the rest of the CAPEX will be used to refresh our Mobility footprint across the country,” he said.

Abilo, however, noted that SPC is likely to end the year spending at the lower end of the planned range as the company manages costs amid continued volatility in global energy markets.

Despite the country being under a state of national energy emergency, SPC said it continues to maintain a stable fuel supply and operations.

SPC President and CEO Lorelie Q. Osial said the company is supporting government measures such as weekly fuel price adjustment caps, discounts for public utility vehicles, assistance for TNVS drivers, and tighter supply monitoring.

“We have maintained reliable operations despite a more constrained and closely regulated environment,” Osial said.

She said the company is tapping Shell’s global sourcing and trading network to cushion the impact of market volatility triggered by the Middle East conflict.