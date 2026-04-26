Shell cuts fuel prices for one week

Shell Pilipinas Corporation will offer a P5 per liter fuel discount at participating stations nationwide from 24 to 30 April as fuel costs continue to weigh on motorists across the country.
The promo applies to all fuel products and comes with a minimum purchase requirement. Four-wheel vehicle owners need to spend at least P1,500, while motorcycle riders need a minimum purchase of P200. Discounts are capped at P200 per transaction.
The company said the discount will be available at selected Shell stations nationwide during the one-week period. Motorists can also combine the promo with existing rewards programs already offered at Shell stations.
Shell Go+ and SMAC members can continue earning points from fuel and station purchases, while holders of the UnionBank Shell Power Card may still qualify for fuel rebates of up to five percent, depending on eligibility.
The company also pointed to its Shell FuelSave line, which it said is designed to help improve fuel mileage.
Public transport drivers remain covered under separate fuel assistance programs. Shell said it continues to participate in the diesel subsidy program of the Department of Energy, which provides a Php10 per liter discount for public utility vehicles.
Additional fuel discounts for PUV and TNVS drivers are also available in around 450 Shell stations nationwide.
Motorists who want to check participating stations and the full mechanics of the promo may visit Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s official website.