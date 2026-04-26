Shell cuts fuel prices for one week

The company said the discount will be available at selected Shell stations nationwide during the one-week period. Motorists can also combine the promo with existing rewards programs already offered at Shell stations.

Shell Go+ and SMAC members can continue earning points from fuel and station purchases, while holders of the UnionBank Shell Power Card may still qualify for fuel rebates of up to five percent, depending on eligibility.

The company also pointed to its Shell FuelSave line, which it said is designed to help improve fuel mileage.