Serving Pickleball: Octavo helps revolutionize the Filipinos’ latest craze

Champions per division will receive P15,000 while the first and second runners-up will take home P10,000 and P5,000, respectively, on top of medals, trophies, and premium rewards such as hotel accommodations, food vouchers and gift certificates.

Octavo said pickleball is more than just a sport built on rallies and strategy.

“I would say pickleball is easy to learn, easy to play, and open to all ages. This is one sport where even though I’m in my 20s, I can compete against people in their 60s or 70s. That’s how unique it is. I can play against boys or girls — everyone is equal. I think that’s why people play pickleball,” he said, referring to the sport that combines the elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

“And of course, the pickleball community is very accommodating.”

Opening serve

While pickleball is a sport anybody can join, the 29-year-old Octavo already had competitive experience before diving headfirst into the newest craze.

Octavo represented Adamson University from 2013 to 2017 in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines. Eventually, he worked as a freelance real estate bookkeeper and client success manager, making it difficult to maintain the routine he had as a student-athlete.

It took encouragement from his cousin Kaylee, who is based in the United States, to introduce him to pickleball, eventually leading to the creation of The Dink Lab in 2025.

“It’s funny because he brought me back to being an athlete. I was a table tennis player back in college, but I thought that part of my life was over because I became unhealthy and inactive due to work. I gained weight before I started playing pickleball,” Octavo said.

“But Kuya Kaylee never stopped encouraging me. He kept sending tutorial videos and clips of himself playing. I would send him videos of myself, and he would teach me.”

His background in table tennis became a natural advantage once he stepped onto the pickleball court.

“Actually, it was easy. Almost all the shots in pickleball are similar to table tennis shots. Maybe 80 percent of pickleball shots are like table tennis shots, so adjusting was easy,” Octavo said.

“It’s similar, too. You need to stay active and fast because the pickleball court is as big as a badminton court. Timing and footwork are very important. Since table tennis is also fast-paced, that gave me an edge.”

As pickleball’s popularity continued to rise, Octavo knew he had to stay at the forefront and help guide both new and veteran players.

For the community

At The Dink Lab, Octavo has embraced not only the role of player, but also that of a teacher. Coaching beginners has become one of the driving forces behind his daily routine, especially as newcomers continue to flock to courts across Metro Manila and beyond.

“For beginners, personally as a coach, I prioritize teaching my students the forehand drive because it makes learning the service and return of service easier. After that, I teach the techniques and rules for serving and receiving, and then the scoring system of pickleball,” Octavo said.

“But once you try it, it’s easy to learn. We can actually teach the basics in just one session. After one session, beginners already know how to play, which is funny.”

Still, Octavo knows that mastering pickleball goes beyond learning how to swing a paddle.

“When it comes to competitive play, that’s another topic. My favorite thing to teach is mastering the first four shots in pickleball: the serve, the receive, the third-shot drive or drop, and then returning the drive or drop, especially the drive because that’s common at lower levels,” Octavo said.

He said the key to sustaining that growth is simple: make players feel at home.

That atmosphere has attracted not only beginners and aspiring professionals, but also online personalities and celebrities eager to try the sport themselves.

“For me, building a community was the key to managing the court. It’s like managing a family or a household — everyone should feel accommodated and welcomed,” Octavo said.

“We prioritized the players’ experience rather than the income. I think that was the key to Dink Lab’s growth.”

Yet despite the growing popularity and commercial potential of pickleball, Octavo continues to return to the same message: community first.

“For me, the community is the reason why pickleball grew — not just our Dink Lab, but the pickleball scene in the Philippines in general. Players keep coming back because of the community, not the court. Pickleball is very unique when it comes to the community. That’s why many people were encouraged to try the sport.”

As more courts rise across the country and more Filipinos pick up paddles for the first time, Octavo believes the sport’s welcoming culture will remain its strongest selling point.

“I would say pickleball is one of the most welcoming sports you can learn. All ages, all genders — everyone is welcome and equal. Just try it. Go to clubs near you or visit Dink Lab. It’s very welcoming,” Octavo said.

“We also have a lot of free clinics for beginners. Just join and try. It’s very fun and easy to learn.”

The ambition now stretches beyond a single court or one community hub. The vision is larger, and according to Octavo, the mission remains rooted in the same values that sparked the movement in the first place.

“Our goal is to open more branches in different places. But our number one priority is still growing the community. We want our community to become 10 times bigger in five years,” Octavo said.