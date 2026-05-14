Huge field expected for ‘Dink-dependence Day’

Champions will a cash prize of P15,000 while first and second runners-up will take home P10,000 and P5,000 on top of medals, trophies and other premium rewards like hotel accommodations, food vouchers, and gift certificates. All participants will also receive competition shirts, snacks, drinks, and various freebies from event sponsors, including the Philippine Sports Commission and JC Premiere.

The Villar Foundation serves as the event’s benefactor, with additional support from the Department of Finance, as well as senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Mark Villar.

Registration is now ongoing. Interested players may scan the QR code found on DAILY TRIBUNE’s social media pages until 31 May.

With the demand for pickleball continuing to rise, Octavo said there are different levels of instruction depending on how serious a player wants to be about the sport.

“For beginners, personally as a coach, I prioritize teaching my students the forehand drive because it makes learning the service and return of service easier. After that, I teach the techniques and rules for serving and receiving, and then the scoring system of pickleball,” Octavo said.

“When it comes to competitive play, that’s another topic. My favorite thing to teach is mastering the first four shots in pickleball: the serve, the receive, the third-shot drive or drop, and then returning the drive or drop, especially the drive because that’s common at lower levels. When you master those, you have a better chance of winning.”