QC targets 100% drug-free barangays

Organized by the Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council (QCADAAC), the five-hour run was integrated into the city’s “Car-free, Care-free” Sunday program to show the youth that a vibrant, active lifestyle is the best alternative to illegal drugs.

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, who co-chairs the advisory council, celebrated the city’s massive strides in building a drug-free community.

As of late, 104 out of the city’s 142 barangays have been officially declared drug-cleared — a major leap from just 22 neighborhoods when the campaign intensified between 2016 and 2019.

“Out of 142, I can say that 80 percent of the barangays are doing well,” Sotto said, praising local anti-drug councils. “Although we still have a lot of work to do, our numbers are holding steady because our anti-drug efforts and drug awareness programs never stop.”

Sotto stressed that while law enforcement and rehabilitation remain crucial, the city is aggressively shifting its focus toward prevention and building healthy habits early in life.

Data shows that drug cases inside local schools have steadily declined, proving that early education and community engagement are working.

While intelligence reports indicate that illegal drugs are now largely smuggled in by outside syndicates rather than originating within the city, Sotto maintained that fortifying local neighborhoods and families is the strongest defense.

“Our message here is that every step you take away from drugs is a step toward winning that war,” Sotto said. “And the only way to do that is to strengthen families.”