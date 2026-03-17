QCPD reports 228 arrested in weeklong ops

Based on the police report, the QCPD carried out 43 anti-illegal drugs operations, arresting 56 suspects and confiscating Php630,352.00 worth of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, efforts to apprehend wanted persons led to the arrest of 105 individuals, including 48 most wanted and 57 other wanted persons.

In addition, nine anti-illegal firearms operations have resulted in 10 arrests, along with the recovery of 12 firearms, while 32 anti-gambling operations led to 57 arrests and the seizure of Php22,819 in bet money.

Notable arrests, however, include alias “Rodel,” who was arrested by Kamuning Police Station 10 for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries and damage to property after 24 years in hiding.

Similarly, after evading authorities for five years, alias “Jayson” was arrested by Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station 13 in Quezon City for violating Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code (corruption of public officials).

Police Brigadier General Randy Glenn Silvio noted that the QCPD will continue to strengthen the police presence in the community to ensure prompt, orderly, and responsible public service that truly responds to the needs of every QCitizen.